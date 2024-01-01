Kream RS-11 Premium THCA offers a potent and convenient cannabis experience. Known for its high THCA content, RS-11 delivers robust flavor and potential therapeutic benefits. Ideal for users seeking a smooth and consistent cannabis experience. Perfectly rolled using our state of the art machinery you are guaranteed to have a smooth smoking experience.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.