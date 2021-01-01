About this product

The Legalized T-Shirt was designed with our community at heart. Some of the most creative and talented minds embrace the cannabis lifestyle. We felt obligated to design a shirt worthy of their greatness. Something that truly represents our people and can be worn proudly. In an industry flooded with cheap novelty apparel, we strive to raise the bar. We only use the highest quality tri-blend materials. The result, a shirt so soft, you’ll forget you’re even wearing it. The only thing more important than comfort, is fit. The Legalized T-Shirt was designed with a modern fit, so you won’t look like a child wearing your Father’s clothing. Not only has Marijuana been legalized, our way of life has legalized. We’ve won some major battles… but now it’s time to win the war. Support the movement in style.