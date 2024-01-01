We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Legends
Legends products
49 products
Flower
Sicilian Revenge
by Legends
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Super Lemon Haze
by Legends
THC 27.8%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Blue Dream
by Legends
THC 28.4%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Blue Sherbert
by Legends
THC 31.5%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Desert Diesel
by Legends
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Diesel
by Legends
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Cinderella 99
by Legends
THC 29.1%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Green Crack
by Legends
THC 30.4%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Hash Plant
by Legends
THC 30.2%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Big Smooth
by Legends
THC 32%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Ogre OG
by Legends
THC 30.7%
2.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Big Smooth Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
by Legends
Pre-rolls
ACDC Pre-Roll
by Legends
THC 0.7%
CBD 14.5%
Flower
Sensi Star
by Legends
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sicilian Revenge Pre-Roll 1g
by Legends
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blue Sherbet 2
by Legends
Pre-rolls
Super Lemon Haze Pre-Roll 1g
by Legends
THC 28.4%
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Legends
Flower
Blackberry Kush
by Legends
Pre-rolls
Big Smooth Pre-Roll 1g
by Legends
THC 32.4%
Pre-rolls
Hash Plant Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
by Legends
Flower
Snowland
by Legends
THC 31%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
Blue Sherbert Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
by Legends
Pre-rolls
Green Crack Pre-Roll 5g 5-Pack
by Legends
