Our Legends brand offers "Legendary" strains at a mid-level price. Featuring classics such as Blue Dream, Super Lemon Haze and Northern Lights, this option offers a great balance of quality and quantity. Since these strains tend to produce higher yields in less time, it allows us to sell these fan favorites for a killer price. This brand is an ideal option for beginner & seasoned smokers alike.
Hash Plant, also known as "Hashplant," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Sensi Seeds. According to growers, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.
