LEGION 5 Star Indoor Flower

The biggest and best nuggets from our sustainably minded state of the art indoor cultivation facility in Oakland.



100% PLANT-BASED PACKAGING

LEGION Indoor Flower is packaged in 100% plant-based zip lock pouches that from compostable materials to create a zero-waste packaging solution.



Chemdawg - Hybrid



--------

With its mysterious origins, is a Legacy strain that is as old-school as it gets. The parent of powerhouse cultivars like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdawg is the original gas strain and highly sought after for its unmistakable gas on top of gas flavor. A hybrid like no other Chemdawg is as cerebral as it is soothing, making it ideal for social setting or pushing through a creative block.

Notes of diesel fuel with earthy undertones



--------

SUSTAINABLY MINDED INDOOR FARMING.

Our cultivation facility is at the cornerstone of our sustainable cultivation practices incorporating:

• LED lighting technology that uses less electricity than traditional HPS fixtures.

• Renewable energy use to power the operation.

• Wastewater from our dehumidifiers, HVAC systems, and plant runoff, our water catchment system filters and recycles up to 80% of the water used to feed our plants.

--------

WHY PLANT-BASED POUCHES OVER GLASS?

While on the outside, glass seems like the right sustainable choice, looks can be deceiving.

There are numerous reasons why plant-based pouches are a better choice.

• Bags require less energy to produce than glass.

• Bags are lighter, with a smaller footprint than glass when shipping.

• Bags are less weight, using less fuel in the shipping process, creating a smaller environmental footprint.

• Recycling glass is a high energy-consuming process.

• Most glass jars for cannabis use plastic lids, which end up in landfills

• Plastic can only be recycled 2-3 times before more "virgin stock" needs to be added to recycled plastic.

• Recycle symbols can be deceiving. In many cases, small plastic ends up in landfills because it does not meet recycling requirements once it enters a recycling facility.

o Most flower jar lids, concentrate lids, and joint tubes do not meet the recyclability requirements of recycling facilities, even if they have a recycle symbol

• Our 100% plant-based pouches are made from compostable materials to create a zero-waste packaging solution.

--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU

- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of vape sales to habitat restoration projects across California

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!



