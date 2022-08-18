CALIFORNIA SAUCE CARTRIDGES - Live Resin High Terpene Exctract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.



Blueberry Pancakes - Hybrid

(DJ Short Blueberry X ????)



A heavy hybrid cultivar with the remarkable flavor of blueberry pancakes, this strain is just what you need to wind down and take the edge off. Be wary, though, as the flavor will keep you coming back for more, leading to the inability to get off the couch. Bust out blueberry pancakes when there is nothing but chill time in your future.



Notes of blueberries, grape, and sweet cookie dough



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 2nd place in the best live resin cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/california-sauce-cartridge



