Logo for the brand Legion of Bloom

Legion of Bloom

California Sauce Live resin cartridge Lemon cake

About this product

S - Lemon Cake (Lemon Skunk X Cheese)

Lemon Cake is a bright, citrusy, sativa-forward cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese that emits one of the more powerful and musky sativa scents on the scene. With a distinctive taste and aroma, Lemon Cake is lovely to wake up to day after day. It attracts artistic people who appreciate a taste of the outdoors, enjoy a body high, and are totally fine with getting the munchies.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!