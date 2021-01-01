About this product

PAX CALIFORNIA SAUCE POD - Live Resin High Terpene Extract Sauce and Pure Cannabis Extract



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of California Sauce Pod sales going to reforestation programs to replant trees in areas affected by California wildfires.



Charlotte's Surprise - Sativa



--------

A high THC variant of the world-famous Charlottes Web CBD strain. An uplifting sativa, this strain's pine and floral flavor profile will get you up and keep you going throughout the day.

Notes of pine, fresh-cut flowers with earthy undertones



--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every California Sauce cartridge/pod sale to One Tree Planted, helping plant trees in areas of California devastated by wildfires.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!



Links



Product Page

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/sauce-pod



Blog

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2019/5/15/new-legion-california-sauce-pods-are-now-available



