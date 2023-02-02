Born from the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and convenience. We have taken flavor rich, full spectrum HTE, and delivered it to you with the innovative convenience of the PAX ERA.
Taste the difference, Feel the difference
Limited release - Private Reserve OG
100% Sauce, Full Spectrum HTE ( High Terpene Extract )
CONTAINS NO DISTILLATE
Single Source Strain Specific
High Terpene Extraction
100% Sauce POD
Robust Cannabis Flavor and Entourage Effect
Cannabis Sustainably Cultivated in Northern California
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.