About this product

H - Sunset Sherbert ( GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) X Pink Panties) This Indica leaning Hybrid packs a heavy punch that is followed by an elevating, energetic, and creative high. A perfect way to brainstorm and get the creative juices flowing without sending your head into the stars.

Notes of sweet berries, and citrus with strong skunky overtones.



“For the True Cannasseur”

Born for the experience, LEGION’s California Sauce pod represents the culmination of quality and technology. We have taken flavor-rich, strain-specific, full-spectrum HTE sauce and delivered it to you with the innovative experience of the PAX ERA.

Limited releases of select strains!!



Taste the difference, Feel the difference

Single source strain-specific

High Terpene Extraction HTE

Full Spectrum

Robust cannabis flavor and entourage effect

60-70% THC

Available in limited releases