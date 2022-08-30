About this product
The Legion of Bloom is dedicated to producing the world's finest organically cultivated cannabis using only sustainable practices. We grow all of our plants in a custom soil blend with only 100% natural organic nutrients. When you buy Legion, you know you're never getting any synthetic fertilizers or harsh pesticides. We think that purity matters, which is why we only sell the world's best strains grown the natural way.
Exceptional indoor flowers that represent the highest quality boutique cannabis strains. Everything that you would expect from Legion Quality FLower from our world class indoor facility
Exceptional indoor flowers that represent the highest quality boutique cannabis strains. Everything that you would expect from Legion Quality FLower from our world class indoor facility
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002733