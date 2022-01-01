About this product
This variable voltage 3v - 3.5v battery increases in voltage the harder you draw on it. The Legions draw battery provides a simplified user experience with a sleek refined look. Just attach your favorite Legion cartridge draw and enjoy.
Cartridge sold separately
•Designed for an easier user experience
•Optimized for use with legion of bloom cartridges
•Just twist on cartridge and draw steadily from mouthpiece
•Bottom cap illuminates when battery is activated, and flashes when battery needs to
be recharged
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
