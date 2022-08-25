About this product
We select our phenotypes from the best genetics in order to grow world-class cannabis that is both potent and full-flavored. Our unmatched grading process guarantees that you're getting the best marijuana in the world, grown to its full potential using responsible methods.
About this brand
Legion of Bloom
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories!
The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002733