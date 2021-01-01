About this product

THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.



MAC #1 - Hybrid

(Colombian x StarFighter)

This hybrid stunner was a game changer when it first came onto the scene, and you’ll only need to take one tasty toke before surrendering to its gratifyingly mystical spell. MAC #1 Alien Cookies X is a unique combination of new-age strains that are delicately crossed with landrace genetics, a complicated process that allows us to share this unique high with you!!

Notes of gala apples, buttermilk biscuits, and a smooth punch of gas that's perfect for just about any pallet.



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



