THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.



Mothers Milk - Sativa

(Nepali OG X Appalachia)

This highly functional uplifting sativa adds just the right amount of chill vibe to the mix, making it ideal for wake and bake sessions and keeping the mood nice and even throughout the day. With a complex, creamy flavor profile layered with a subtle earthiness, this strain is as smooth as it is vibrant.

Notes of fresh cream with undertones of earth and pine

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



