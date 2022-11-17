THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.



Strawberry Lemonade - Sativa

(Strawberry Cough X Lemon OG)

--------

With a fruit-forward flavor of berries and lemon combined with an energizing, euphoric experience, this uplifting sativa is a perfect way to start your day. Lean on this strain when you need to get up and go, go, go. Strawberry Lemonade will keep you moving and grooving, perfect for all-day use or when you need to keep it lively on a night on the town.

Notes of sweet berries and citrus with tangy skunky undertones



--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



Links



Product Page

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/themonarch



Blog

https://www.thelegionofbloom.com/blog/2018/9/21/the-monarch-gets-a-new-look



