Legion of Bloom
Monarch | Tropaya 1 Gram Cartridge
About this product
THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes
LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.
Tropaya – Indica
(Tropicana Cookies X Papaya)
This strain brings a taste of the tropics with a euphoric quality and solid knockout punch that you would expect from a heavy indica. When you need to feel good and bring it down a notch, Tropaya will become your go-to for winding down from an intense day.
Notes of sweet fruit and berries with pungent earthy undertones
FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU
- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.
- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.
- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.
- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.
- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!
- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.
