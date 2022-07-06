THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes



LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly



Zelato Cakes - Indica

(Gelato 33 X Zkittlez Cake:



Smooth and chill with layers of sweet creamy funkiness is the best way to describe this amazing indica. Your best friend when the work day is over, Zelato Cake has just the right amount of stoney vibe you need to keep a clear head while slowing things down a notch.



Notes of sweet citrus with strong diesel undertones



FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet!

- RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



