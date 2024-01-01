We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Leiffa
unclaimed brand
2
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
5 products
Flower
Blackberry Octane
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Poontang Pie
by Leiffa
THC 17.29%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tangie Dos
by Leiffa
THC 20.9%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Smacker
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mr. Clean
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Leiffa
Catalog
Cannabis