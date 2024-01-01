Loading...

Leiffa

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

5 products
Product image for Blackberry Octane
Flower
Blackberry Octane
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Poontang Pie
Flower
Poontang Pie
by Leiffa
THC 17.29%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tangie Dos
Flower
Tangie Dos
by Leiffa
THC 20.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Smacker
Flower
Lemon Smacker
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mr. Clean
Flower
Mr. Clean
by Leiffa
THC 0%
CBD 0%