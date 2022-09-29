About this product
STAY GOLDEN with our refreshing, low sugar sunny seltzers that go down easy with our effervescent delicious flavors and mood-enhancing formulations.
Feel nice with this this bright, tasty and fun strawberry spritzer with a ginger kick and a mood boosting 25mg broad-spectrum CBD proprietary emulsion!
• 25 calories
• 4g Sugar
• 25mg of the finest broad-spectrum CBD
• Natural Flavors
• THC free
• Alcohol Free
• A smooth palatable experience from popping the top to the last drop with our solution that evenly doses each sip
About this brand
Leisuretown
FEEL GOLDEN and STAY GOLDEN with our refreshing, low sugar social seltzers that go down easy with our intoxicatingly delicious flavors and leisure-inducing formulations.
Stay blissfully balanced from sunrise to sunset. Start with our mind-clearing and stress-reducing 25 MG CBD beverage to get tackle your task list and video calls and immediately transport to a better mood and a mellower state of mind with our low-does THC (2.5 MG) / CBD (5 MG) formulation.
