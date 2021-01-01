Loading…
Logo for the brand Lemon and Grass

Lemon and Grass

1:1 THCa Relief Tincture 450mg 15mL

About this product

450 CBD/THC

15ml

Overview

Tinctures provide fast acting, full body relief from pain and inflammation. For quick results, tinctures may be taken sublingually (under the tongue) or mixed in a cocktail, smoothie or any beverage of your choice.

How to use

For quick results, use the tinctures sublingually by dropping your desired dose under your tongue and holding for 15-30 seconds. Onset begins in 15-45 minutes. When taken orally or mixed in a beverage of your choice, onset begins within 30-90 minutes.

Storage

Store in a cool/dark setting. Keep away from direct sunlight.
