Lemon and Grass
1:1 THCa Relief Tincture 450mg 15mL
About this product
450 CBD/THC
15ml
Overview
Tinctures provide fast acting, full body relief from pain and inflammation. For quick results, tinctures may be taken sublingually (under the tongue) or mixed in a cocktail, smoothie or any beverage of your choice.
How to use
For quick results, use the tinctures sublingually by dropping your desired dose under your tongue and holding for 15-30 seconds. Onset begins in 15-45 minutes. When taken orally or mixed in a beverage of your choice, onset begins within 30-90 minutes.
Storage
Store in a cool/dark setting. Keep away from direct sunlight.
15ml
Overview
Tinctures provide fast acting, full body relief from pain and inflammation. For quick results, tinctures may be taken sublingually (under the tongue) or mixed in a cocktail, smoothie or any beverage of your choice.
How to use
For quick results, use the tinctures sublingually by dropping your desired dose under your tongue and holding for 15-30 seconds. Onset begins in 15-45 minutes. When taken orally or mixed in a beverage of your choice, onset begins within 30-90 minutes.
Storage
Store in a cool/dark setting. Keep away from direct sunlight.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!