Want energy? The fast-acting LEVEL BOOST rosin vape cartridge is your go-to for focus and energy with the same formula as our long-lasting PROTAB+ BOOST tablets. Each 0.5 gram vape cartridge provides the powerful combined effects of THC + THCv + CBG that you’ll need to finish that project or push through that next workout. ∆9 THC for your buzz. THCv for focus and energy. CBG to enhance the cannabinoid effects. The LEVEL BOOST cartridge allows you to regulate your dose, giving you complete control of the experience.
LEVEL is a science-driven cannabis company on the cutting edge of cannabinoid research and innovation that is passionate about helping to guide humans with the information and products they need in order to make informed decisions and take action. The vast majority of cannabis products on the market only contain delta-9 THC and/or CBD. Our product lineup offers unique formulations with high concentrations of rare cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, THCA, THCV, and delta-8 THC. This allows us to offer unique effects that may help with sleep, achieve focus, mitigate undesirable effects from over-indulgence, or aid people with engaging socially.
