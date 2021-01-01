Making gummies with LEVO is even easier. We have partnered with Paracanna - a premium Gummy Kit manufacturer. These Gummy Mixes have everything you need to simply add infused oil and water to create your own gummies! Available in Cherry, Raspberry, Pink Grapefruit, Cola, Peach, and Mango.



One Gummy Mix Pack fills our set of two gummy molds to make 64 3mL gummies total. Add your own infused oil. This gummy mixture does not come with our gummy mold, it is only the edible mixture.



Zen Zingers homemade gummy candy kit is made with natural colors and natural flavor to overcome any other ingredients you might add to the mix. The mixture does not contain any active ingredients.



RECIPE: USE 3-5 TBS INFUSED COCONUT OR MCT OIL WITH 6 TBS WATER FOR BEST RESULTS.



Raspberry & Cherry Ingredients: Sugars (sugar, dextrose), Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Red Beet Powder, Canola Oil



Peach Ingredients: Sugars (sugar, dextrose), Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Red Beet Powder, Turmeric, Soy Lecithin, Canola Oil



Cola Ingredients: Sugars (sugar, dextrose), Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Caramel Color (contains sulfites), Malic Acid, Canola Oil



Mango Ingredients: Sugars (sugar, dextrose), Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Turmeric Powder, Canola Oil