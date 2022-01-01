About this product
Get ready for Glittery Gummies and Shimmering Infused Oil!
• Includes 3 Gummy Mixes, a set of two Rainbow Gummy Trays, one MCT Oil that fills 2 reservoirs, Gummy Glitter and Infusion Shimmer.
• Get all three flavors at once with this kit: Tart Cherry, Raspberry Sherbert, Tropical Peach.
• One Gummy Mix Pack fills our set of two included gummy molds to make 64 3mL gummies total.
• Add your own infused MCT oil, 32 fl oz included. Fills 2 full reservoirs.
• These Gummy Mixes have everything you need to simply add infused oil & water to create your own gummies!
• Made with natural color & flavor to overcome any other ingredients you might add to the mix.
• The mixture does not contain any active ingredients.
RECIPE: USE 2-4 TBS INFUSED OIL WITH 6 TBS WATER.
• You can coat your gummies in cornstarch or sugar to prevent them from sticking.
• Sprinkle Gold edible Gummy Glitter or Iridescent edible Infusion Shimmer on top of your gummies.
Your gummies will be the star of the party!
• Includes 3 Gummy Mixes, a set of two Rainbow Gummy Trays, one MCT Oil that fills 2 reservoirs, Gummy Glitter and Infusion Shimmer.
• Get all three flavors at once with this kit: Tart Cherry, Raspberry Sherbert, Tropical Peach.
• One Gummy Mix Pack fills our set of two included gummy molds to make 64 3mL gummies total.
• Add your own infused MCT oil, 32 fl oz included. Fills 2 full reservoirs.
• These Gummy Mixes have everything you need to simply add infused oil & water to create your own gummies!
• Made with natural color & flavor to overcome any other ingredients you might add to the mix.
• The mixture does not contain any active ingredients.
RECIPE: USE 2-4 TBS INFUSED OIL WITH 6 TBS WATER.
• You can coat your gummies in cornstarch or sugar to prevent them from sticking.
• Sprinkle Gold edible Gummy Glitter or Iridescent edible Infusion Shimmer on top of your gummies.
Your gummies will be the star of the party!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LEVO Oil
LĒVO Takes The Confusion Out Of Infusion. At the touch of a button, LĒVO unleashes the deliciousness of at-home herbal creations, smartly infusing your oils, butters, honeys, milks, and more with essential flavors and nutrients. It’s simple to use, intelligent, and mess-free.