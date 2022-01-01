Get ready for Glittery Gummies and Shimmering Infused Oil!



• Includes 3 Gummy Mixes, a set of two Rainbow Gummy Trays, one MCT Oil that fills 2 reservoirs, Gummy Glitter and Infusion Shimmer.

• Get all three flavors at once with this kit: Tart Cherry, Raspberry Sherbert, Tropical Peach.

• One Gummy Mix Pack fills our set of two included gummy molds to make 64 3mL gummies total.

• Add your own infused MCT oil, 32 fl oz included. Fills 2 full reservoirs.

• These Gummy Mixes have everything you need to simply add infused oil & water to create your own gummies!

• Made with natural color & flavor to overcome any other ingredients you might add to the mix.

• The mixture does not contain any active ingredients.



RECIPE: USE 2-4 TBS INFUSED OIL WITH 6 TBS WATER.

• You can coat your gummies in cornstarch or sugar to prevent them from sticking.

• Sprinkle Gold edible Gummy Glitter or Iridescent edible Infusion Shimmer on top of your gummies.



Your gummies will be the star of the party!