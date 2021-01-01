Bundle and save 15% with our LĒVO Gummy Making Bundle!



One Gummy Mix Pack fills our set of two gummy molds to make 64 3mL gummies total. Add your own infused MCT or Coconut oil. This gummy mixture comes with our gummy mold set, which includes 2 molds, 2 lids, and 2 droppers.



Everything you need to simply add 3-5 Tbsp infused oil & 6 Tbsp water to create your own gummies! Available in Cherry, Raspberry, Pink Grapefruit, Cola, and Peach. Natural color & flavor, nothing artificial!



The mixture does not contain any active ingredients. RECIPE: USE 3-5 TBSP INFUSED COCONUT OR MCT OIL WITH 6 TBS WATER FOR BEST RESULTS.

*Feel free to experiment for your desired potency!



Raspberry, Grapefruit & Cherry Ingredients: Sugars (sugar, dextrose), Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Red Beet Powder, Soy Lecithin, Canola Oil



Peach Ingredients: Sugars (sugar, dextrose), Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Red Beet Powder, Turmeric, Soy Lecithin, Canola Oil



Cola Ingredients: Sugars (sugar, dextrose), Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Caramel Color (contains sulfites), Malic Acid, Canola Oil