LĒVO’s versatile Infusion Sprayer is the perfect gadget to store and spray your herbal infused creations in a refillable bottle.

BPA free stainless steel

Air pressurized glass

Dishwasher safe base

Works with oil, butter, vinegar, lemon or lime juice, and water

Gives you control over the oil amount and dosage

Perfect for dressing salads, coating cookware, spraying popcorn, misting candy, and prepping veggies

There are endless ways you can use the LĒVO Infusion Sprayer to make the most of your herbal infusions

To use:

Wash and dry your LĒVO Infusion Sprayer before first use

Fill the container halfway

Pump the cap 8-10 times until you feel resistance

Remove the cap & spray

If the butter or oil solidifies, place the glass in a bowl of warm water to slowly melt the contents