About this product
LĒVO’s versatile Infusion Sprayer is the perfect gadget to store and spray your herbal infused creations in a refillable bottle.
BPA free stainless steel
Air pressurized glass
Dishwasher safe base
Works with oil, butter, vinegar, lemon or lime juice, and water
Gives you control over the oil amount and dosage
Perfect for dressing salads, coating cookware, spraying popcorn, misting candy, and prepping veggies
There are endless ways you can use the LĒVO Infusion Sprayer to make the most of your herbal infusions
To use:
Wash and dry your LĒVO Infusion Sprayer before first use
Fill the container halfway
Pump the cap 8-10 times until you feel resistance
Remove the cap & spray
If the butter or oil solidifies, place the glass in a bowl of warm water to slowly melt the contents
About this brand
LEVO Oil
LEVO Oil is a premium canna-butter infusion machine. Decarboxylate, infuse & strain all at the push of a button.