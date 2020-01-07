Liberty
Apricot Jelly
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Apricot Jelly effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
40% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!