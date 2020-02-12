Hitting the market in summer of 2016, Gorilla Glue #1 by GG Strains is the potent and flavorful sister strain to Gorilla Glue #4, who took the fast lane to fame in recent years after snagging several Cannabis Cup awards. This indica-dominant phenotype has a more piney aroma than her sister, though they were bred from the same parent genetics (Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel). Patients typically look to GG #1’s heavy-handed effects to treat pain and sleeplessness.

Show more