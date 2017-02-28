Liberty
Raspberry Cough Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Raspberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
93 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
