About this product
Exclusive to Takoma Wellness Center
Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed Girl Scout Cookies phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.
Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed Girl Scout Cookies phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!