Life Bloom Organics
99% Pure CBD Sleep Intra Oral Spray
About this product
Trouble sleeping? You’re not alone. Discover how our high dose intra-oral spray leverages the healing powers of the hemp plant plus traditional sleep support ingredients to help you doze. Our innovative delivery method ensures that you get the results you want, faster.
Free from harmful toxins and pesticides, our organic hemp CBD spray helps you get a more restful night’s sleep without feeling groggy in the morning.
CBD extracted from hemp
120mg of CBD per bottle
Accurate micro-dosing of 1mg CBD per spray
Other ingredients: Melatonin, L-Theanine, Valerian Root, Stevia Extract, MCT Oil
No THC
Non-GMO
Water-based, alcohol-free formula
COA Certificate of Analysis
Natural mint flavor
Handy 8ml travel size spray bottle
30 Day Supply (based on 2-4 sprays per application)
2 Year Shelf Life
