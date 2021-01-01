About this product

Trouble sleeping? You’re not alone. Discover how our high dose intra-oral spray leverages the healing powers of the hemp plant plus traditional sleep support ingredients to help you doze. Our innovative delivery method ensures that you get the results you want, faster.

Free from harmful toxins and pesticides, our organic hemp CBD spray helps you get a more restful night’s sleep without feeling groggy in the morning.



CBD extracted from hemp

120mg of CBD per bottle

Accurate micro-dosing of 1mg CBD per spray

Other ingredients: Melatonin, L-Theanine, Valerian Root, Stevia Extract, MCT Oil

No THC

Non-GMO

Water-based, alcohol-free formula

COA Certificate of Analysis

Natural mint flavor

Handy 8ml travel size spray bottle

30 Day Supply (based on 2-4 sprays per application)

2 Year Shelf Life