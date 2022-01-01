⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 50+ Reviews

These Lip Goos leave a shimmer that only nature could conjure and restore your lips in a smooth, mind-blowing blend of honey, CBD, and essential oils. Promote skin cell regeneration, keep your lips hydrated, and if you suffer from pesky cold sores, here's something to smile about: Dozens of customers have reported significant prevention and expedited repair from using the Goo.



Each balm contains 7.5mg broad spectrum, hemp-derived CBD grown in the U.S.



HANDCRAFTED IN THE USA | Cruelty Free | No harsh chemicals, Petroleum, Mineral Oil, Lanolin, Preservatives, Parabens, Phthalates, Fragrances or Dyes