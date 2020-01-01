 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Life Elements, Inc
Life Elements, Inc Cover Photo

Life Elements, Inc

CBD & HONEY - Natural Performance Body Care...Evolved

Our CBD product family!
Our CBD product family!
There is some buzz about this body scrub...
There is some buzz about this body scrub...
Use our bath bombs to make a bomb bath!
Use our bath bombs to make a bomb bath!
Our Lip Goo Line: mint, unscented, lavender, and honey!
Our Lip Goo Line: mint, unscented, lavender, and honey!

About Life Elements, Inc

Improve your performance and accelerate recovery with our CBD & Honey Collection. Designed for aches & pains, skin repair and better skin, this line is made with full-spectrum organically grown Colorado hemp. It is naturally rich in Cannabidiol (CBD), CBN, CBG, CBC as well as terpenes, flavonoids, and essential amino acids with no psychoactive effects. Combined with our already naturally powerful ingredients, this combination provides you with the best body care tools on the market.

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Available in

United States