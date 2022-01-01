⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 170+ Reviews

Reduce pain, naturally. Besides CBD, we harnessed the powers of earth's most potent anti-inflammatory ingredients like Arnica, Camphor, Turmeric, Copaiba (and more) and blended them into an easy-to-apply salve. Whether you're hurting from moving, sitting, or simply aging (hey, we hear you), the Ache + Pain Relief Stick targets your pain without harsh chemicals, preservatives, or additives.



Comes in 2 strengths in both large & small sizes:

Regular Strength | .5 oz contains 125mg or 250mg Broad Spectrum, hemp-derived CBD

Extra Strength | 2.5 oz contains 625mg or 1,250mg Broad Spectrum, hemp-derived CBD



🌎 Sustainability Alert! This plastic is not like the others. We are proud to now be using Eco Smart® tubes that decompose fully within 15 years. Not perfect—but not forever.



HANDCRAFTED IN THE USA | Cruelty Free | NO Petroleum, Mineral Oil, Lanolin, Preservatives, Parabens, Phthalates, Fragrances or Dyes!



Warnings: This product contains nut oils. If pregnant or breast-feeding ask a health professional before use. Do not use on broken skin or open wounds. Do not rub eyes, wash hands after use. Stop using if allergic reaction occurs. Keep away from children.