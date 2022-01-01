About this product
Our Signature Collection represents the best CBD Bath Bombs for pain relief and stress management. Drop one into a bath and turn it into your own personal masseuse after a tough workout, a day wrangling the kids or as your reward after a long week.
Besides our US-grown, organic broad spectrum, hemp-derived CBD, these bath bombs use Arnica, Copaiba & Calendula to reduce inflammation.
This nature-based, effervescent, skin-softening and aromatic bath bomb gives you soothing relief for sore muscles, joints and cramps. So slip into the silky water to envelop your aching muscles in the anti-inflammatory goodness of CBD and let the tension, aches and pains wash away.
3 strengths to choose from:
50mg - Swedish Massage - A lower dosage to take the edge off
100mg - Sports Massage - Middle of the road dosage to promote relief
200mg - Deep Tissue Massage - The strongest and most popular of the Signature Collection for relieving pain and stress
HANDCRAFTED IN THE USA | Small Batch | Cruelty Free | No harsh chemicals, preservatives, aluminum, colorants, foaming agents or synthetic fragrance.
About this brand
Life Elements
You are looking for relief from pain and anxiety. You want the hurt to go away so you can live your life and at the very least, get one good night’s sleep. Our products are good for you and kind to the earth…Guaranteed.