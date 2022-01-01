Our Signature Collection represents the best CBD Bath Bombs for pain relief and stress management. Drop one into a bath and turn it into your own personal masseuse after a tough workout, a day wrangling the kids or as your reward after a long week.

Besides our US-grown, organic broad spectrum, hemp-derived CBD, these bath bombs use Arnica, Copaiba & Calendula to reduce inflammation.



This nature-based, effervescent, skin-softening and aromatic bath bomb gives you soothing relief for sore muscles, joints and cramps. So slip into the silky water to envelop your aching muscles in the anti-inflammatory goodness of CBD and let the tension, aches and pains wash away.



3 strengths to choose from:



50mg - Swedish Massage - A lower dosage to take the edge off

100mg - Sports Massage - Middle of the road dosage to promote relief

200mg - Deep Tissue Massage - The strongest and most popular of the Signature Collection for relieving pain and stress



HANDCRAFTED IN THE USA | Small Batch | Cruelty Free | No harsh chemicals, preservatives, aluminum, colorants, foaming agents or synthetic fragrance.