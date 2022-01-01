About this product
Our calming massage oil is specially formulated with American grown Hemp Extract Mixed with Essential Oils and Natural Body Moisturizing Ingredients for Rapid Muscles Pain Relief.
Mild Natural scent
4 oz bottle packed with full spectrum 300 mg CBD
Expertly blended in collaboration with a seasoned skilled massage therapist
Third-party Lab tested
