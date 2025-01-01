We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Lifestyle Farms
Cannabis to compliment your lifestyle
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
20 products
Flower
Family Jewels
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 13.5%
CBD 0.06%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Black Jack
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 17.99%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Dutch Treat
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 16.94%
CBD 0.15%
Flower
Trainwreck
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 24.59%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Key Lime Pie
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 25.93%
CBD 0.09%
Flower
Zookies
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 19.6%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Ice Cream Cake
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 17.25%
CBD 0%
Flower
Terminator
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 15.75%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Banner
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 28.7%
CBD 0.9%
Flower
Obama Kush
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 18.4%
CBD 0.5%
Flower
Strawberry Guava
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 24.26%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Ice
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 27%
CBD 0.9%
Flower
THC Bomb
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 22.89%
CBD 0.08%
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 21.41%
CBD 0.06%
Flower
Amnesia Haze
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 23.98%
CBD 0.08%
Flower
Papaya Punch
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 24.23%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Meringue
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 20.17%
CBD 2%
Flower
Lemon Kush
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 18.88%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Blueberry Muffins #4
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 24.16%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Magic Melon
by Lifestyle Farms
THC 21.4%
CBD 0.05%
