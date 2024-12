• Strain Specific

• Made with Fruit and Live Resin

• Fast Acting Entourage Effect

• Vegan

• Non GMO



Flavor – Tangy Strawberries



Strain – Apples & Bananas



Apples & Bananas is known for providing a well-rounded and balanced high. It offers a sense of relaxation and calmness while maintaining mental clarity and focus. This strain is often praised for its potential mood-enhancing properties and its ability to alleviate stress and tension.

read more