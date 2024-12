• Strain Specific

• Made with Fruit and Live Resin

• Fast Acting Entourage Effect

• Vegan

• Non GMO



Flavor – Blackberries with a Twist of Lemon



Strain – Sunny D Lemonade



Sunny D is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Tangie. Like a fresh glass of orange juice, Sunny D is the hybrid that may be great for starting your day and getting your mind and body moving.

read more