Banana OG - Infused Rolling Paper Multipack (5) - Indica

by Lift Tickets
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

• Strain Specific
• Flavor + Potency Boost
• Easy Roll / Slow Burn

True to its name, this Banana OG offers a delightful aroma and taste reminiscent of ripe bananas with subtle hints of tropical sweetness. The flavor profile combines notes of fruity banana with earthy undertones, creating a unique and enjoyable. Banana OG is known for its deeply relaxing and sedating properties. It can induce a calming body high, easing tension and promoting a sense of tranquility. The strain is also recognized for its potential to alleviate stress, anxiety, and insomnia. With its potent yet calming effects and delectable flavor profile, Banana OG stands out as a popular choice for those seeking relaxation and relief from daily pressures.

About this strain

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
