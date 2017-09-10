• Strain Specific

• Flavor + Potency Boost

• Easy Roll / Slow Burn



True to its name, this Banana OG offers a delightful aroma and taste reminiscent of ripe bananas with subtle hints of tropical sweetness. The flavor profile combines notes of fruity banana with earthy undertones, creating a unique and enjoyable. Banana OG is known for its deeply relaxing and sedating properties. It can induce a calming body high, easing tension and promoting a sense of tranquility. The strain is also recognized for its potential to alleviate stress, anxiety, and insomnia. With its potent yet calming effects and delectable flavor profile, Banana OG stands out as a popular choice for those seeking relaxation and relief from daily pressures.

