• Strain Specific

• Flavor + Potency Boost

• Includes 5 Glass Tips

• Easy Roll / Slow Burn



Pure Z offers a burst of fruity and candy-like flavors with notes of tropical fruits and berries. The strain's effects are typically characterized by a combination of relaxation and euphoria. Pure Z is known to induce a sense of deep relaxation and contentment, often promoting a mellow and uplifting experience. It offers stress relief, mood enhancement, and a pleasant overall sensation. With its delectable flavor and balanced effects, Pure Z stands out as a desirable choice for those seeking a flavorful and enjoyable experience.



