Pure Z - Infused Rolling Paper Multipack (5) - Indica

by Lift Tickets
THC —CBD —

About this product

• Strain Specific
• Flavor + Potency Boost
• Includes 5 Glass Tips
• Easy Roll / Slow Burn

Pure Z offers a burst of fruity and candy-like flavors with notes of tropical fruits and berries. The strain's effects are typically characterized by a combination of relaxation and euphoria. Pure Z is known to induce a sense of deep relaxation and contentment, often promoting a mellow and uplifting experience. It offers stress relief, mood enhancement, and a pleasant overall sensation. With its delectable flavor and balanced effects, Pure Z stands out as a desirable choice for those seeking a flavorful and enjoyable experience.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lift Tickets
Lift Tickets
Shop products
Quality you can trust!

Infused Rolling Paper, Boutique Indoor Flower, custom glass tips, and years of consistent precision craftsmanship make Lift Tickets one of California’s highest quality cannabis brands.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.