 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. LiftMode Hemp

LiftMode Hemp

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About LiftMode Hemp

Our mission is to bring the life-enriching benefits of lesser-known and non-psychoactive cannabinoids into the mainstream. We test, develop, and distribute top-quality Cannabidiol (CBD) products, backed by thorough research of the latest scientific literature, and tested by 3rd party laboratories, to ensure the highest quality products that support your mental and physical well-being.