Drizzle some of our terpene rich cannabis oil over any of your favorite products. Supercharge your joints & blunts, refill cartridges, dab without any tools — the possibilities are endless. Infused with both cannabis and botanically derived terpenes, our all natural syringes are the perfect choice. How will you be using it!?



Cannabinoids: 89.44%

THC: 85.28%