About this product
Drizzle some of our terpene rich cannabis oil over any of your favorite products. Supercharge your joints & blunts, refill cartridges, dab without any tools — the possibilities are endless. Infused with both cannabis and botanically derived terpenes, our all natural syringes are the perfect choice. How will you be using it!?
Cannabinoids: 90.27%
THC: 85.34%
About this brand
Lime Cannabis Co.
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
