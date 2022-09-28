About this product
Ignite your vibe with our artisan-crafted Gummies. With a glittering sugared exterior and juicy chewy center— you’ll have to resist from eating the entire bag. Packed tight with flavor and potency our bite-sized gummies are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free & Vegan.
100mg THC per package, 10mg THC per gummy.
Ingredients:
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Sugar, Water, Carrageenan, Cannabis Extract, Polysorbate, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavor, Natural Color
About this brand
Lime
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
State License(s)
C12-0000072-LIC