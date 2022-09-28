About this product
Ignite your vibe with our Lil’ Lime 5 Pack Pre-Rolls. Each pre-roll is packed with 0.7 Grams, a total of 3.5 Grams. Spread the vibe with these perfect-for-sharing mini’s made from the best Califronia-grown flower.
About this brand
Lime
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
State License(s)
C12-0000072-LIC