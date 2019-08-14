About this product
Each piece of Shatter contains granular microcrystals of THC that highlights its potency and quality. Check out this hydrocarbon extract and enjoy how easy it is to take a high-quality, California-made dab. Aromatic, rich, and smooth on the palate — our Live Resin Shatter is made from fresh-frozen flower, single-sourced from small-batch farmers in the emerald triangle.
Cannabinoids: 99.37 %
THC: 81.78 %
Cannabinoids: 99.37 %
THC: 81.78 %
About this strain
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
Animal Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
9% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lime Cannabis Co.
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.