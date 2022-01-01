About this product
Lime is proud to introduce the newest member in the dabble family. Our wet batter / badder is truly unique and has a terp profile you won’t soon forget, not to mention a potency that will knock you on your a**. The appearance of our batter ranges from a greenish-brown to a buttery gold. Our batter is produced from single source high-quality fresh frozen and is a true expression of what potent-but-smooth flavors in a concentrate should be
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lime Cannabis Co.
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.