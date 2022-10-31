About this product
Inhale nothing but California grown flower — ground to perfection and wrapped in an unbleached paper. Sourced from small batch farmers in the emerald triangle — Lime works with the best in craft cannabis to bring you a smoking experience deeply rooted in the culture. Perfect for making it Lime time all the time!
Lime
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
C12-0000072-LIC