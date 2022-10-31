About this product
From our hands to yours. Every one of our hand-rolled blunts is wrapped intently. Doing it right by only using our hand-selected whole nugs — you are guaranteed a rich milky hit with each and every breath. Never fear scooby snacks with our glass tip filter and always show your lungs some love with our tasty 100% hemp roll.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lime
Lime is a cannabis company for all.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
Deep-rooted in all things California Cannabis, from generational cultivators to only the most seasoned extractors, Lime is committed to the purest forms of the plant above all else.
We are a team of legacy operators, equity champions, and real-deal OG’s - all who work tirelessly to bring you cannabis the way it should be….affordable, effective, and loud.
State License(s)
C12-0000072-LIC